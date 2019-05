ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a sex offender.

Deputies are searching for Bernard Brown, 51, who has an active arrest warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

After trying to verify Brown’s address in the 7600 block of Welshire Boulevard, deputies discovered he had moved without notifying law enforcement.

If you have any information on where Brown might be, call 260-449-3000.