Deputies investigating after finding alcohol, drugs, firearms at weekend Delphos party

DELPHOS, Ohio (WOWO): The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after alcohol, drugs and guns were found at an underage party over the weekend.

Deputies served a search warrant in the 22000 block of Carpenter Road in Delphos after receiving complaints of illegal activity happening there on Saturday.

Officials say they discovered a party of 150-200 at the property, with alcohol and drug use in the building where the party was happening.

More than 90 underage people were under the influence of alcohol according to deputies, with several of them under 18. Those over 21 were released.

Officials also found suspected marijuana, suspected LSD/Acid, suspected dabs, suspected shrooms, THC vapes and cartridges, edible THC products, suspected drug proceeds, nicotine vapes and pods and two handguns with loaded magazines.

Charges are pending.

If you have any information on this, please call the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419-238-3866 or go to their website here. You can also report anonymously by calling the Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP.