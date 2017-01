FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The National Weather Service of northern Indiana has issued a dense fog advisory for Elkhart, LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, and DeKalb Counties from 1am to 10am Sunday.

The forecast is calling for visibilities of one quarter of a mile or less due to dense fog. Travel will be heavily impacted.

If driving during the advisory hours, be sure to slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of space for other drivers.