Democrats unveil articles of impeachment alleging abuse of power, obstruction

WASHINGTON (Fox News): House Democrats on Tuesday announced articles of impeachment against President Trump alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress regarding his interactions with Ukraine, touching off a rapid-fire sequence that could result in a momentous floor vote in a matter of days.

“The framers of the Constitution prescribed a clear remedy for presidents who so violate their oath of office,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said. “No one, not even the president, is above the law.”

While Republicans have blasted the process as political, dubbing it the “focus group impeachment” in response to reports that Democrats tested different allegations with focus groups, Democrats are moving swiftly ahead of the holiday break.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., directed the Judiciary Committee to proceed with drafting the measures just last week.

“The clock and the calendar should not be the basis for impeachment,” House Judiciary Ranking Member Doug Collins, R-Ga., told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” minutes before the announcement.

Absent from the charges is a “bribery” count, which Democrats have repeatedly accused the president of in regards to his highly controversial July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — in which he pressured him to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s dealings with Ukraine.

In drafting the articles of impeachment, Pelosi is facing a legal and political challenge of balancing the views of her majority while hitting the Constitution’s high bar of “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”