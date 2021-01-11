Democrats March Toward Another Impeachment Against Trump For Deadly Riot At Capitol

House Democrats were drafting new articles of impeachment against President Trump on Friday following a deadly riot at the Capitol two days earlier in a failed attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed impeachment efforts Friday afternoon in an hours-long call with the Democratic caucus, calling the conversation “sad, moving and patriotic.” Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York had pushed for Trump’s immediate removal of office through the 25th Amendment, arguing it was too risky to keep Trump in power until Jan. 20, when Democrat Joe Biden is scheduled to be inaugurated. But if Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet don’t remove Trump, as the amendment would require, Democrats seemed to have broad support among their caucus for a second round of impeachment. (The president’s forced removal before his term ends was appearing unlikely Friday.) Pelosi said the House was preparing a speedy impeachment resolution and would pass Raskin’s other legislation to allow Congress to oust a president from office using the 25th Amendment.

CEO of Beast Digital and Political Strategist, Ryan Cassin discussed on “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” with Kayla.

