STATEWIDE (Network Indiana): The variant is here.

Nearly 100 confirmed cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 have been reported statewide, according to the weekend report from the Indiana Department of Health.

Marion County Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine says the delta variant can cause more severe complications and is around 40-percent more contagious, especially for unvaccinated people.

The CDC says the delta variant of COVID-19 is quickly becoming a dominant strain.