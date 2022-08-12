Delta to cut flights from Fort Wayne to Detroit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Flights to Detroit out of Fort Wayne will soon no longer be available.

The Journal Gazette reports that Delta is currently the only airline to offer a flight from Fort Wayne to Detroit. That will change beginning October 5, as the flight will no longer be offered.

Katie Robinson, spokeswoman for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority, says the decision for Delta to cancel the flight is related to reductions in service the industry has seen since the pandemic.

She says the hope is that the pilot shortage at Delta will improve and the flight can be offered again in late summer 2023.