Delta Dental Foundation launches “Water’s Cool at School”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Delta Dental Foundation has announced that it will be investing $100,000 as part of the “Water’s Cool at School” program.

The program replaces old water fountains with new filtration and bottle filling stations in 21 schools throughout the state. This year, Adams Elementary School in Fort Wayne has received the grant from the Delta Dental Foundation.

Because of the grant, all of the extremely old water fountains in Adams Elementary were replaced with new water bottle filling stations. Brand new water bottles were also given to each student and staff member at the school.

The “Water’s Cool at School” initiative is part of the “Rethink Your Drink” campaign. It’s designed to teach youth to drink more water and less sugary drinks as drinking water is beneficial to oral health, brain function, overall health, and well-being.

The Delta Dental Foundation is a nonprofit and charitable organization. The foundation is dedicated to improving oral health of the public and to advancing dental science through education and research.