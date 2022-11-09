Delphi suspect begs court for mercy, public defender in a letter

DELPHI, Ind. (Network Indiana) – Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen, wherever he may be, has written the court in Carroll County a letter asking for a public defender. In the letter he also outlines he and his wife’s hardships following his arrest two weeks ago.

“I, Richard M. Allen, hereby throw myself at the mercy of the court. I am begging for legal assistance in a public defender or whatever help is available,” Allen wrote in the letter, obtained by our newsgathering partners at WISH TV News 8.

Allen says in the letter that he and his wife have both had to quit work. Allen says he had to quit due to the obvious, his arrest. His wife had to quit and get out of their house in Delphi for fear of her safety.

Allen, 50, has been charged with two counts of murder for the 2017 killings of teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German, whose bodies were found near the Monon High bridge near Delphi. State Police and the Carroll County prosecutor’s office have released no further info about why he was arrested.

The probable cause and charging documents remain sealed under court order, with a hearing date of Nov. 22, to determine whether that information can remain secret.

Allen is being held in an undisclosed location in a state facility to protect him until he van be tried.

“At my initial hearing on Oct. 28, 2022 I asked to find representation for myself. However, at the time I had no clue how expensive it would be just to talk to someone,” Allen wrote.

A trial date has been set for March, with the first hearing in January.