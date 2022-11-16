Delays In Leaf Collection Expected In Fort Wayne Central Section

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Residents in the central section of Fort Wayne will have to wait a bit longer for leaf collection, according to the Fort Wayne Street Department. Due to the large amount of leaves that were left for the department to pickup on the north side, crews are not expected to move to the central section until early next week. Officials say to keep informed on schedule changes like these, all leaf collection updates will be published before 3 p.m. at cityoffortwayne.org/leaves.

Officials say the daily updates will include what neighborhood the crews will be working in the following day. Residents also have the option to call 260-427-2603 to hear recorded daily updates. Residents are asked to rake leaves to the curb or park strip in front of their home, but not in the street. Leaves should be in the pick-up area by Monday at 7 A.M. on the collection week. Those who would like to have their leaves collected at their convenience can call 311 to schedule a pick-up.

The City went on to emphasize there will be no leaf collection on November 24 -25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.