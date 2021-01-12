Delayed stimulus checks may be merged with tax returns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you’re still waiting for a second coronavirus stimulus check, you might not be getting one until you file your taxes.

That’s according to Dori Miller of Liberty Tax Service, who tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that the Internal Revenue Service needs to switch to processing tax returns soon; so if you don’t get your check or direct deposit by the end of the month, you’re going to have to wait until your tax return.

“It will go as a refundable credit on your tax return. So that being said, if you didn’t get your $600 stimulus and your refund was $2000, now your refund will be $2600.”

Some tax service providers plan to offer no-interest advances on tax refunds this year to help customers out.