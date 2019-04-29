Delaware County shooting ruled double murder/suicide

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A sheriff says a rural Muncie man fatally shot his wife and teenage daughter and then himself.

Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner said Monday “the evidence thus far conclusively indicates that this was a double murder/suicide.” Skinner had no comment on what might have motivated the shootings Sunday afternoon at the family’s home.

Skinner said the shootings killed 58-year-old Casey Ritchie, 45-year-old Denise Miles and 14-year-old Rylee Ritchie.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports Casey Ritchie owned a local insurance agency.