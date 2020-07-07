DeKalb Outdoor Theater to open for season this weekend

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is about to open for the season.

While its original opening day was pushed back due to COVID-19 restrictions, the outdoor theater in Auburn will kick off its 12th summer concert series this Friday with the Fort Wayne Jazz Orchestra at 7:30 pm.

A car show is planned for Saturday, and Sunday will see performances from the Auburn Community Band.

Social distancing is required and facial masks are encouraged, and admission is free but donations will be accepted. You might also want to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.