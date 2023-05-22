DeKalb Middle School staff member on leave after student incident

WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO): A DeKalb Middle School staff member is under investigation after aggressively grabbing a student by the wrist.

According to a press release from DeKalb County Central United School District, the incident occurred Friday afternoon, May 19th.

School officials addressed the conduct and filed a report with the Department of Child Services. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident as well.

The staff member was removed from student contact and placed on administrative leave on Friday prior to student dismissal.

This is an ongoing investigation.