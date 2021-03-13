DeKalb Metal Finishing to launch degree program

AUBURN, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): Auburn-based DeKalb Metal Finishing, which provides electroplating and metal finishing services, is partnering with Trine University to offer professional development and educational opportunities for employees to finish their degrees. Additionally, DeKalb Metal says Trine will provide free access to job posting and recruitment opportunities, attracting Trine students and alumni.

Through the partnership, DeKalb Metal says it will create customized courses, available online and on-site, and employees will get extra support to obtain educational grants and scholarships as well as reduce education expenses.

“We have a small leadership team, and through our partnership with Trine, we are able to continue to provide leadership development opportunities for this team, as we continue to grow and adapt in these changing times,” said Matt Morris, manager for DeKalb Metal Finishing.

Dekalb Metal Finishing will also have access to Trine innovation 1, which provides marketing and expansion strategies, assistance with new products, and improvements to current processes or products.

“We are proud to assist DeKalb Metal Finishing in expanding the educational opportunities available for its employees,” said Trine University President Dr. Earl Brooks. “This company has contributed to northeast Indiana for generations, and we are excited to partner with DeKalb Metal to help the company prepare for its next 70 years.”

In addition, DeKalb Metal says its employees who are enrolled with Trine will get support to help access tutoring as well as other available academic and financial aid services. DeKalb Metal employees will have access to more than 45 courses using open education resources and eliminating textbook and materials costs.