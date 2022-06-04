Dekalb farm accident leaves man in critical condition

SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is in critical condition after he was trapped under farm equipment.

It started around 2:27 p.m. when emergency units with the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6600 block of County Road 75 in Spencerville, Indiana on a report that a man was stuck underneath a hay baler. After arriving, the 42-year-old man had been removed from under the baler by family members.

The man was alert when medics arrived. He was transported by the Samaritan to Parkview Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition with possible chest injuries.