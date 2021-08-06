DeKalb County shooting leaves one dead and two injured

BUTLER, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting in rural DeKalb County near Butler that left two people seriously injured and one dead.

That shooting happened just befre 9 last night at a home in the 5000 block of County Road 22. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies found two adult men and an adult woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center where one of the male victims was pronounced dead on arrival. An autopsy is set for this afternoon. Further details are pending.