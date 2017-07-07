DeKalb County police dog dies after being locked in police car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of its police dogs, after he was left locked in a hot car by an officer.

School Resource Officer canine Mojo was found dead inside the back of a county police car Thursday night, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The release says Mojo was partnered with School Resource Officer Courtney Fuller, who was “distracted by a situation with his newborn child” and forgot Mojo in the back of his car at about 3pm Thursday. Fuller realized what happened a little more than four hours later.

The dog appears to have died due to heat stroke, but a full investigation into the official cause of death is underway. Meanwhile, Fuller has been suspended while the Allen County Sheriff’s Department investigates the case.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says they “regret this tragic mistake.”