DeKalb County police dog dies after being locked in police car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of its police dogs, after he was left locked in a hot car by an officer.
School Resource Officer canine Mojo was found dead inside the back of a county police car Thursday night, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The release says Mojo was partnered with School Resource Officer Courtney Fuller, who was “distracted by a situation with his newborn child” and forgot Mojo in the back of his car at about 3pm Thursday. Fuller realized what happened a little more than four hours later.
The dog appears to have died due to heat stroke, but a full investigation into the official cause of death is underway. Meanwhile, Fuller has been suspended while the Allen County Sheriff’s Department investigates the case.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says they “regret this tragic mistake.”
A policeman leaving his dog in a hot police car>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>WHAT HAPPENED TO AIR CONDITIONING. That’s the worst of the worst.
The Dekalb County officer should get 20 -life for his “mistake”, my ads. That was his partner and would be the same as him leaving a person locked in his car with no way out. It’s a murder, plain and simple and a lot of people suffer way way more punishment for committing lesser crimes. The officer committed murder plain and simple, and it’s black and white.
If you are responsible for another living being, you live up to that promise. If it was his f-ing kid he would be prosecuted. He should be left inside a hot car up until the point that he would die, then be pulled out and resuscitated because after all, I have some compassion for assholes.
I believe if I had killed a police dog, under any circumstances – I would be charged with killing a police OFFICER! But not this guy. We had an incident like this last year. In Dekalb, GA? One of the Atlanta suburbs. Just terrible!