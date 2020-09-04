DeKalb County man arrested for child molestation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A DeKalb County man was arrested earlier this week on a felony charge of child molesting.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, officers received a report from the Department of Child Services about an allegation against Joshua Carnahan. A detective spoke with the victim, who told him she had been sexually molested from “before the time she could remember until the age of 12.”

Carnahan was arrested after being interviewed by police and is currently being held without bond in the DeKalb County Jail.