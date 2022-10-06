Dekalb County drive-in owners hope to replace storm-damaged screen

AUBURN, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The owners of a 70-year-old drive-in theater in northeast Indiana are looking for helping to restore the massive screen that was hit by a powerful storm in August. Our partners at WPTA-TV report the Auburn-Garrett Drive-in’s Facebook page says it will cost at least $300,000 to replace the screen and the support structure.

A family member of the property owner says a GoFundMe page has been created for anyone who would like to pitch-in to save the theater that first opened in 1951.

“Like us, they truly want to save the drive-in as there are only a handful left in the State and a little over 300 nationwide. The clock is ticking as there is quite a lead time on materials. We appreciate your understanding and welcome your help. Thank you,” the Facebook post reads.

The drive-in has been closed since the storm and will remain closed for the season.