DeKalb County confirms a DeKalb Central High School staff member is their first case of Coronavirus

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): The DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus in a resident of DeKalb County.

Officials say the patient is quarantined at home, and that they are working to identify any close contacts of the patient who may have been exposed to ensure appropriate precautions are being taken. They stressed that at this time, risk to the public is believed to be low.

According to our Partners in News at ABC-21, an e-mail was sent to parents of students in the DeKalb Central High School that the school was informed that a member of their staff had tested positive.

DeKalb Central Schools Superintendent Steve Teders notified the community that the patient has been self-quarantined since March 17 and was last on campus one day earlier.

“After consulting the DeKalb County Health Department, it is advisable for individuals, including a limited number of students picking up school supplies, who were present in the high school on Monday, March 16 to continue to self monitor, stay home, and contact your health care provider should you become ill or show symptoms of COVID-19,” he said in an email that was sent out shortly after noon on Tuesday.