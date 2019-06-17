DeKalb County Community Corrections employee shot during training exercise Monday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A DeKalb County Community Corrections employee was injured during a firearms training accident Monday.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the employee was shot in the upper right leg after he accidentally discharged a semi-automatic pistol during a training exercise at the Auburn Police Department Training Center.

Staff at the scene applied a tourniquet and administered first aid until the Auburn Fire Department and Medic from DeKalb Health arrived.

He was then transported to Parkview North Hospital, where he was treated and released.

He has been employed by DeKalb County Community Corrections for five years and is currently the Pretrial Services Coordinator for the department.