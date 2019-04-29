Defiance man charged after vehicle shot

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WOWO): A Defiance man has been charged with obstruction of justice after a vehicle he owns was shot Sunday.

George Mack, 30 is held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio according to the Journal Gazette.

Police responded to Powerdam Road at around 1 a.m. after a complaint of a vehicle being shot. Deputies say the vehicle was hit by bullets in what appeared to be intentional.

This incident is still under investigation. If you have any information, call the Defiance County Sheriff’s Department at 419-784-1155.