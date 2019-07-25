Defendants sentenced on drug, weapon charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Ligonier man will spend the next five-and-a-half years in prison on weapons and drug charges.

32-year-old Billy Moore was sentenced by US District Court Judge Holly Brady to 70 months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, possessing an unregistered destructive device, and distributing methamphetamine.

Moore sold so-called “zip guns,” which are homemade or makeshift firearms, on at least two occasions. Police found at least 10 guns and more than 11,000 rounds of ammo in his home.

Moore will also have to serve three years probation once he’s released from prison.

Also, 41-year-old Jayson Lane of Fort Wayne was sentenced to 100 months in prison, followed by two years probation, after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Lane was caught with a gun back in September 2017 after having previously been convicted of felony offenses that included robbery, burglary, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.