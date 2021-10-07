Decision on charges against embattled priest could come soon

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO): We should find out soon if criminal charges will be handed down against an area priest accused of sexual misconduct.

Father David Huneck has been suspended from public ministry after he resigned last month as chaplain at Bishop Dwenger High School and as pastor of St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Columbia City after two females, one of them a minor, accused him of sexual abuse.

The Fort Wayne-South Bend Catholic Diocese has called the allegations “credible.” Whitley County Prosecutor D.J. Sigler tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 a decision on criminal charges could come by the end of the day Friday.