Decatur RV companies hiring more than 100 this week

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO): The REV Group and Goldshield Fiberglass are holding a “drive thru” job fair this week to hire more than 100 workers.

The fair will take place on Sept. 17 from 2-6 p.m. and Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the MERIT Center parking lot at 1109 Dayton St. Once there, stay in your car and wait for a representative to approach your car. They ask that everyone wear a mask.

You must create an online profile and apply before the event here.

Open positions include assemblers, laborers, maintenance technicians, RV service technicians, painters, welders and electricians.

Officials say the jobs are due to more people turning to RVs during the pandemic compared to staying in hotels or flying.