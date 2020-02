DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO): The Decatur Police Department is giving the area a heads-up on some fake money being used in the area.

The department posted a couple of photos to social media showing off the fake $20 bills, which feature the words “for motion picture purposes” instead of the “United States of America.”

They also have a glossy feel, and the portrait of Andrew Jackson on the bill’s face is smiling in the fake. The phony cash also states it is “not legal tender.”

