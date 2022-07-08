Debris Pick-Up Help Extended By Allen County Highway Department

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For those who live outside of Fort Wayne city limits and are in need of storm-related debris picked up from their yards, they now have more time to ask for free help. It was announced Thursday by The Allen County Highway Department that the last day to call in a request to remove storm debris has been extended to July 22nd. The department will then continue to make the pick-ups for two to three weeks after that deadline until all of the callers have been helped. They say tree and yard debris should be placed in the property right of way and household waste cannot be mixed in.

County officials remind residents that if they choose to burn the debris, burning can not be started before 8 a.m. or added to after 5:30 p.m. Burning is restricted if the wind is below 5 mph or above 20 miles per hour, and must be over 20 feet away from any owned-structure, road or power line; and 100 feet from pipeline, non-owned structures, and fuel storage areas.