WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials in LaGrange County are investigating a death Thursday.

Officials tell our Partners in News at ABC 21 report this is near Main and Mill Streets in Wolcottville.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police are investigating after troopers were called to help at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

No further information has been released at this time.