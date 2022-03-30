Death investigation underway after body found in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO): Authorities are looking for information after a man was found dead in a cemetery.

At 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, deputies were called to Sherman Cemetery located at the intersection of Rd 179 and Rd 140 for a body found in the western portion of the cemetery.

On Wednesday, investigators identified the man as Jared J. Hernandez, 29, of Defiance, Ohio. Sheriff Jason K. Landers said a cause of death is pending toxicology results, but that Hernandez did not die at that location and answers are needed to determine how his body arrived there.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 419-399-3791, or online at the department’s Facebook page or website.