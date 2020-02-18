Dean Foods purchase deal includes Decatur and Huntington facilities

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO): A farmers’ co-op is trying to buy part of a big dairy business that’s shutting down, and two local dairy plants will be part of that.

Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) has put in a bid for a “substantial” part of Dean Foods, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Dean filed for bankruptcy back in November.

The asset purchase agreement, which you can read part of here, includes the dairy plants in Decatur and Huntington.

DFA will spend a total of $425-million for 44 facilities and other assets.