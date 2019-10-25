Deal made with EACS teachers

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A tentative agreement has been reached for teachers in East Allen County Schools.

The two-year agreement provides incentives for teachers to teach dual-credit classes. There are new rules for teachers that teach classes where students can earn high school and college credit. Those teachers must soon obtain a master’s degree and 18 credits in their teaching subject. Per the contract, teachers within EACS will receive a one-time wage for dual credit instructors.

According to the Journal Gazette, teachers of those classes would get $1,000, and teachers who obtain their master’s degree by 2022 will get an additional $2,500.

Also included in the deal are maximum salaries for new hires of $71,200 and $71,700 for this year and also the 2020-2021 school year. The previous contract had a maximum salary of $70,000 for new hires.

Also in the new contract, some special education teachers will receive a $1,500 one-time wage.

The contract would cover this year and go through June 30, 2021.

The proposal was presented to the board on Thursday, October 24. The board members will attend a special meeting on Tuesday and are expected to vote to ratify the agreement at that time.

President of the East Allen Educators Associations, Andra Kosmoski, calls it “a big deal” and said “it is a great incentive.”

East Allen County Superintendent Marylin Hissong said “EACS and EAEA believe a fair deal has been struck. We have good discussions, and I think both sides heard each other.”