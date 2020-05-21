Deadline to request mail-in Indiana ballot is today

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business): The state of Indiana has seen a dramatic increase in the number of requested mail-in ballots. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Secretary of State’s office said it had received 415,979 applications statewide, compared to 53,818 ballot requests for the 2016 primary.

Due to the high volume, Secretary of State Connie Lawson says final vote counts may not be available for two or three days after the primary election:

“We’re not expecting to have results by 7 or 8 on election night. It’ll be nearly impossible due to absentee ballots.”

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for Indiana’s June primary is today. Voters can request an absentee/mail-in ballot from the Indiana Secretary of State’s office online at www.indianavoters.com.

Voting centers will be open statewide for the June 2 primary, but Lawson has been urging voters to cast their ballots remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Voters may also hand-deliver the application to the local county election board, fax, or email the request, but it must be received by the end of the business day Thursday.