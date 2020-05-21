Deadline to request mail-in Indiana ballot is today

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business): The state of Indiana has seen a dramatic increase in the number of requested mail-in ballots. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Secretary of State’s office said it had received 415,979 applications statewide, compared to 53,818 ballot requests for the 2016 primary.
Due to the high volume, Secretary of State Connie Lawson says final vote counts may not be available for two or three days after the primary election:
“We’re not expecting to have results by 7 or 8 on election night. It’ll be nearly impossible due to absentee ballots.”
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for Indiana’s June primary is today. Voters can request an absentee/mail-in ballot from the Indiana Secretary of State’s office online at www.indianavoters.com.
There is a short window to return the ballot: the state says clerks must have the ballots in-hand, and not just postmarked, by noon on June 2nd. Early in-person voting begins on May 26th.