Deadline to request Indiana mail-in ballot is today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Time is running out to request a mail-in ballot in Indiana.
According to the Indiana Secretary of State’s office, you have until the end of today to request a vote-by-mail ballot if you want to vote by mail for the November general election.
You can apply online at IndianaVoters.com or in person at your county election board’s office, but you’ll need one of the state’s approved excuses to get approval:
- You have a specific, reasonable expectation that you will be absent from the county on Election Day during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open (6 am until 6 pm).
- You have a disability.
- You are at least 65 years of age.
- You will have official election duties outside of your voting precinct.
- You are scheduled to work at your regular place of employment during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.
- You will be confined due to illness or injury or you will be caring for an individual confined due to illness or injury during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.
- You are prevented from voting because of a religious discipline or religious holiday during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.
- You are a participant in the state’s address confidentiality program.
- You are a member of the military or a public safety officer.
- You are a “serious sex offender” as defined in Indiana Code 35-42-4-14(a).
- You are prevented from voting due to the unavailability of transportation to the polls.