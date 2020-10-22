Deadline to request Indiana mail-in ballot is today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Time is running out to request a mail-in ballot in Indiana.

According to the Indiana Secretary of State’s office, you have until the end of today to request a vote-by-mail ballot if you want to vote by mail for the November general election.

You can apply online at IndianaVoters.com or in person at your county election board’s office, but you’ll need one of the state’s approved excuses to get approval: