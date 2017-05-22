Deadline looming for buyout of Lutheran Health Network

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A deadline looms for the buyout of Lutheran Health Network.

A local physicians group’s made an offer earlier this month, to buy Lutheran Health Network from its owner, Community Health Systems or CHS, for $2.4 billion. The doctors gave CHS management a deadline of noon Monday, May 22, to accept the deal, according to Bloomberg.

So far, Community Health hasn’t responded directly to the offer, but both sides have been at odds for quite some time.

Meanwhile, a large group of the Lutheran medical staff and some Fort Wayne City Council members met last week to discuss the buyout. Many of them stated that the buyout would be best for patients and the Fort Wayne community if it occurs.

Seventeen members of the Indiana General Assembly, all from northeast Indiana, also issued a statement in support of the effort. Their full statement is included below:

The undersigned members of northeast Indiana’s state legislative delegation, including members of both the Indiana Senate and Indiana House of Representatives, hereby stand united in the following statement: