Deadline looming for buyout of Lutheran Health Network

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A deadline looms for the buyout of Lutheran Health Network.
A local physicians group’s made an offer earlier this month, to buy Lutheran Health Network from its owner, Community Health Systems or CHS, for $2.4 billion. The doctors gave CHS management a deadline of noon Monday, May 22, to accept the deal, according to Bloomberg.
So far, Community Health hasn’t responded directly to the offer, but both sides have been at odds for quite some time.
Meanwhile, a large group of the Lutheran medical staff and some Fort Wayne City Council members met last week to discuss the buyout. Many of them stated that the buyout would be best for patients and the Fort Wayne community if it occurs.
RELATED: Councilman Dr. Crawford discusses proposed Lutheran buyout
Seventeen members of the Indiana General Assembly, all from northeast Indiana, also issued a statement in support of the effort. Their full statement is included below:
The undersigned members of northeast Indiana’s state legislative delegation, including members of both the Indiana Senate and Indiana House of Representatives, hereby stand united in the following statement:
- We wholeheartedly support the current effort by members of the local medical community to purchase the Lutheran Health Network from Community Health Systems (CHS).
- We have each heard from numerous individuals employed within the northeast Indiana medical community about their frustration and concerns with CHS’ failure to properly invest in the Lutheran Health Network over the past few years. Given the current financial problems being experienced by CHS, we have no confidence that this lack of investment will change anytime soon.
- We are convinced that a change in ownership from a national hospital chain to a locally driven team that has the health and welfare of the Lutheran Health Network as its only priority is the best outcome for our region.
- Lutheran Health Network is one of the most important and significant companies and employers in our state, and certainly in our region. The medical community that works within this system is top notch, and firmly dedicated to the well-being of the citizens of our area. These people are our friends and neighbors, are raising their families here, and are committed to doing their part to grow our region. They have our trust, and we are committed to their cause.
- We hereby call upon CHS to do the right thing for our communities, our region, and our state, by working cooperatively with the current group of local buyers to sell the Lutheran Health Network to them as soon as reasonably possible.