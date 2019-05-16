Deadline approaching for “Protecting Places of Worship” forum registration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Time’s running out to register for an interfaith meeting on preventing hate crimes that target places of worship.

The City of Fort Wayne’s “Protecting Places of Worship Forum” is co-hosted with the Fort Wayne Police Department and organized by the US Department of Justice, and is set for May 31st. Registration for those who want to attend is open until Monday.

The meeting will go over the history of religious-based hate crimes and not only how to prevent those, but also how churches, mosques, and synagogues can fortify themselves against such incidents.

The free event will be from 1pm to 4pm at the Public Safety Academy on Patriot Crossing, on the south side of Fort Wayne. You can register for the event here.