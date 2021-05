NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): A comic book distributor is moving to New Haven, and bringing 160 new jobs with them.

Lunar Distribution LLC, which supplies book stores with the DC Comics line that features characters like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, will move to a warehouse at the Cedar Oak Industrial Park according to the Journal Gazette.

They’ll move into the 30-foot-high temperature-controlled property in June.

The company has not yet posted any job openings online.