FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Daylight saving is ending. Don’t forget to fall back this weekend.

Be sure to set your clocks one hour earlier before you go to bed on Saturday night so you can take advantage of that extra hour of sleep. Mornings will start to get a little lighter and evenings will grow a bit darker.

Also, keep in mind, that this is a great time to change the batteries in devices like smoke detectors and radios.