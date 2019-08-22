Dave & Buster’s, HomeGoods to open stores at ‘Shoppes at Glenbrook’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two more companies are signed-on to open stores at Glenbrook Square Mall.

Dave & Buster’s, a restaurant, sports bar and arcade, will open a Fort Wayne location as part of the Shoppes at Glenbrook development by December 2020, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Another store has also announced plans for a Shoppes at Glenbrook location – HomeGoods. The Glenbrook location will be the first Fort Wayne location for the home furnishing store. The nearest store is in Mishawaka.

The Shoppes at Glenbrook development was announced in February of this year, after the mall decided to close, and tear down, Sears.

A Portillo’s restaurant will also be built on the site.

