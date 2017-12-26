Darwin’s Natural Pet Food recalls more than 23 tons of raw pet food

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Darwin’s Natural Pet Food has recalled more than 23 tons of cat and dog food, according to Food Safety News.

The recalls began in October 2016, and have continued through December of this year.

Seven dog foods and one cat food were recalled after they tested positive for Salmonella and/or Listeria. The bacteria can cause serious infections in the people who handle the pet food, as well as contaminate surfaces, containers and utensils.

The latest round of recalls include the following products:

Darwin’s Natural Selections brand, frozen, raw Turkey with Organic Vegetable Meals for Dogs Package size: 2 lbs. Number of packages recalled: 1192 Date recall initiated: 10/17/2016 Manufacturing date: 7/20/2016 Lot number: 3142070 Reason for recall: Listeria monocytogenes

Darwin’s Natural Selections brand, frozen, raw Beef with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs Package size: 2 lbs. Number of packages recalled: 2391 Date recall initiated: 10/17/2016 Manufacturing date: 7/21/2016 Lot number: 3146070 Reason for recall: Listeria monocytogenes

ZooLogics brand, frozen, raw Turkey with Vegetables Meals for Dogs Package size: 2 lbs. Number of packages recalled: 1337 Date recall initiated: 10/17/2016 Manufacturing date: 7/25/2016 Lot number: 3155070 Reason for recall: Listeria monocytogenes

Natural Selections Duck Meals for Cats, frozen Package size: 2 lb. net weight flexible film, partitioned into 4 quadrants Number of packages recalled: 1560 Date recall initiated: 9/8/2017 Manufacturing date: 06/01/2017 Lot number: 38277 Reason for recall: Salmonella

Natural Selections Chicken with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs Package size: 2 lb. net weight flexible film, partitioned into 4 quadrants Number of packages recalled: 6,306 Date recall initiated: 12/4/2017 Manufacturing date: 09/26/2017 Lot number: 40727 Reason for recall: Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes

Natural Selections Duck with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs Package size: 2 lb. net weight flexible film, partitioned into 4 quadrants Number of packages recalled: 3,924 Date recall initiated: 12/4/2017 Manufacturing date: 09/29/2017 Lot number: 40487 Reason for recall: Salmonella

Natural Selections Turkey with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs Package size: 2 lb. net weight flexible film, partitioned into 4 quadrants Number of packages recalled: 7123 Date recall initiated: 12/4/2017 Manufacturing date: 08/24/2017 and 09/20/2017 Lot number: 39937 and 40507 Reason for recall: Salmonella



If you own any of these products, stop using them immediately.

To prevent infection, thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after handling raw pet food. Also remember to thoroughly clean all surfaces and/or utensils that may have come in contact with the pet food.