Darrin Wright Discusses “Extra Life” Gaming Fundraiser This Weekend

As heard during “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” Thursday, WOWO News Director, Darrin Wright discussed with Kayla his participating in an event this Friday and Saturday called Extra Life. The event raises money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Extra Life is a program of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals that unites gamers from across the globe to play games to change kids’ health and change the future.

