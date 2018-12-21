Dansby’s attorneys argue his brain not developed enough to qualify for death penalty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Is 20 years old too young to face the death penalty?

That’s what lawyers for Marcus Dansby argued in Allen Superior Court Thursday, saying that when the now-23-year-old allegedly shot and killed his 18-year-old girlfriend, their unborn child, and two other people in September 2016 he was too young to understand the consequences of his actions. He was 20 at the time.

Fort Wayne’s NBC reports Dansby’s attorneys put a psychology professor on the stand yesterday to testify that his brain was still an “adolescent” at the time of the killings and thus acting more on impulse.

Dansby’s trial starts in April.