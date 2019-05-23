Dansby pleads guilty to 2016 quadruple murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has pleaded guilty to a 2016 quadruple murder in a bid to avoid the death penalty.

23-year-old Marcus Dansby pleaded guilty but mentally ill in Allen Superior Court to the murders of 18-year-old Traeven Harris, 37-year-old Consuela Arrington, 18-year-old Dajahiona Arrington, and her unborn child, of which Dansby was the father.

A fourth person survived the attack; Dansby pleaded guilty to attempted murder in that regard.

The Journal Gazette reports Dansby made a deal with prosecutors that will see him sentenced in July to up to 320 years in prison, but drops the death penalty as a possible sentence.