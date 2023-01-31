Daniels Officially Debunks Rumors On Senate Bid

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): As rumors have swirled about a potential run for Senate, a Former Indiana Governor has officially withdrawn his name as a potential candidate.

Early Tuesday Morning, Former Indiana Governor and Purdue University President Mitch Daniels confirmed to The Hill that he will not seek the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Mike Braun in his bid for Governor. Daniels stated that he is not cut out to serve as a legislator or to live in Washington, D.C. at this point in his life.

“After what I hope was adequate reflection, I’ve decided not to become a candidate for the U.S. Senate. With full credit and respect for the institution and those serving in it, I conclude that it’s just not the job for me, not the town for me, and not the life I want to live at this point,” Daniels wrote.

The 73-year-old has spent the last decade as president of Purdue after he served as Governor for two terms.