Dangerously Cold Weather Expected Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Today will be bitter cold especially early as temperatures warm from below zero this morning, with high temperatures only expected to reach into the high teens. According to Meterologist Nick Murusiak with our partners in news at ABC21, temperatues will turn even more frigid tonight with below zero temperatures possible during the early morning hours on Thursday.

However, Thursday will see a slight warm up with highs in the upper 20s with a few lower 30s possible but a potential for bitter cold will return for the weekend.