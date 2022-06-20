Dangerous Heat Potential Once Again This Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The excessive heat witnessed last week across the region is set to return Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, dangerous heat will consume the Upper Midwest late in the day today as widespread excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are in effect as temperatures may reach the upper 90s on Tuesday. Temperatures are slated to remain in the high 80s and low 90s for the duration of the week and last through the weekend as well. In addition, a less than 20% chance of thunderstorms are currently in the forecast for mid-week and the coming weekend.