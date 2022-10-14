Dan Austin from K105 – Wiffle Ball Spooktacular

By
Heather Starr
-

Pat Miller speaks about the wiffle ball spooktacular event with Dan Austin from K105.

Here’s the link to donate to this great cause.

https://e.givesmart.com/events/rtJ/c/:f3_xRZfLrhk/​

