Daly, Calderon land IndyCar rides

This week’s episode: Conor Daly lands a full-time ride with Ed Carpenter Racing, Tatiana Calderon will run road and street course races for A.J. Foyt Racing, and Tony Kanaan will be back with Chip Ganassi Racing to run the Indy 500. Plus, our thoughts on Scott Dixon’s comments on the current IndyCar chassis and other takeaways from IndyCar Content Days.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.