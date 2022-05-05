Dallas Firm to Acquire Ash Brokerage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Ash Brokerage will soon be under new ownership. According to Inside Indiana Business, the insurance firm is set to be acquired by Integrity Marketing Group LLC, a life and health insurance provider headquartered in Dallas, though financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed. Ash Brokerage was founded more than 50 years ago in Fort Wayne. Integrity says Ash Brokerage Chief Executive Officer Tim Ash, who has led the firm since 1997, will become a managing partner in Integrity once the deal closes.

Ash Brokerage has more than 400 employees across the country with offices in Charlotte, Chicago, Phoenix, New Jersey and Kansas. Integrity says Ash employees will have an opportunity to participate in the firm’s employee ownership plan. Integrity says the acquisition remains subject to regulatory approval.