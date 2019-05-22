D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes collecting items for Army National Guard unit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – All D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes are collecting care package items to send to an Army National Guard unit for the Fourth of July.

There are 600 soldiers in the unit, and a large number of them receive very little to no care packages at all while serving. The unit is based out of Lafayette, and the majority of the soldiers are local.

All brand new, store bought items may be dropped off at any D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes location.

Donation items may include:

Toothbrushes

Floss

Deodorant (men’s and women’s)

Sunscreen

Chapstick/Lip Balm

2-in-1 Shampoo

Hand Sanitizer

Jerky

Drink Mixes

Popcorn

Energy Bars

Granola Bars

Summer Sausage

Slim Jim Sticks

Snack Cakes

Cheese Crackers

Candy (avoid chocolate)

Gum

Sunflower Seeds

Nuts

Items will be accepted until June 7, then they will be packaged and shipped to Unit Det2, Co. B 638th ASB stationed in Kuwait.

For more information, call the D.O. McComb & Sons Community Engagement Office at (260) 426-4448.